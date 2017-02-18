NEW YORK: Pakistan has reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

This was endorsed by Pakistan's Ambassador to United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi while speaking at an event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Pakistan Mission in New York.

Ambassador Lodhi highlighted the gross and blatant violations of human rights committed by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also apprised the meeting of the steps taken by the government of Pakistan to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris on the diplomatic front.

MNA Dr Nafisa Shah and Consul General of Pakistan Raja Ali Ejaz also addressed the meeting, called for unity among Pakistanis to promote the cause of Kashmir.

Members of the Kashmiri diaspora attending the meeting appreciated Pakistan's consistent support and efforts to forcefully raise the issue at different international forums.