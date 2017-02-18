LAHORE: An investigation has been initiated after Sadia Kousar ‘leaked’ Central Superior Services (CSS) examination questions on facebook, 20 days before the exam date.

According to sources, Sadia Kousar had issued questions of English paper on January 26 however, the assessment was held on February 16. The lady also mentioned two queries of current affairs paper on January 31. The questions asked in CSS examination were word-to-word same which Sadia wrote on her account.

It was learnt that the information regarding CSS papers is being leaked in a secret group for which huge money ranges from 30,000 to 80,000 is demanded to become its member.

Those students who are interested in getting the information are then given pin code after which they submit the money along with their ID cards.

On the other hand, the senior bureaucrats said they will soon unearth the reality behind who is providing sensitive information about the examination to the woman.