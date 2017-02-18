KASUR-The district police are committed to making Kasur a crime-free district. “For the purpose, a modern IT room has been established here to better monitoring the movement of suspects.”

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said while briefing Regional Police Officer Sultan Shehzad during his visit to Kasur the other day.

The DPO said that the IT room consists of modern softwares including CMS, TRS, Hotel Eye, AYLS, crime mapping system and CRMS. He said these softwares will be helpful for police in reducing criminal activities in the district. Moreover, all the FIRs have been computerised at all the police stations across district, he added.

On the occasion, the RPO expressed satisfaction over the police performance. He showered DPO Ali Rizvi with praise for introducing modern scientific methods for better policing. He also advised the cops to discharge their duty with more dedication.

Cotton mills burnt to ashes

A cotton mills was burnt to ashes in a fire erupted due to short-circuit here the other night.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in Shafique Cotton Mills on Halla Road, Pattoki due to short-circuit and engulfed the mills in no time. Resultantly, cotton worth Rs6 million burnt to ashes. Moreover, roof of the mills also collapsed.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and overcome the fire.