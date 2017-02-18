Lahore attack handler arrested, says Shehbaz

LAHORE - Claiming a breakthrough in The Mall carnage investigation, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the alleged handler of the attack and some of his associates had been arrested.

“We have successfully traced out trail of the terror act, the CM a press conference here yesterday, adding that the suicide bomber came from Afghanistan, where the attack was planned.

A suicide bomber had penetrated into a protest rally of the chemists and pharmacists at the Mall on February 13 and blew himself up killing 15 persons including two top police officers.

Revealing the details of the alleged handler of the bomber, the chief minister said his name is Anwarul Haq Kakar and he belongs to Fata’s Bajaur Agency, near Afghanistan. He said Anwar and his suspected associates were arrested in a joint operation of Counter Terrorism Department, police and IB.

A video recording showing Anwar confessing his role in the attack and how he facilitated it was also screened to the media.

The handler’s local ID card and two photographs of the suicide bomber, one taken at some unknown place - most probably in Afghanistan - when he was alive and the other after he exploded himself, were also shown to the media.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said the network of the terrorists is operating from Afghanistan and expressed the hope that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will forcefully raise this matter with the Afghan government.

He assured the nation that the martyrdoms in the Mall tragedy will be avenged and not a single drop of blood will go to waste. “We will go for even super operation to nab terrorist and their facilitators,” the CM told a questioner.

When a query was put about the use of Afghan refugees by the terrorists, the chief minister, reserving some classified information as a matter of policy, shared with the media that some ‘black sheep’ existed in the ranks of the Afghan refugees and they were auxiliary to terror acts in Pakistan.

He said Afghan refugees “are our brothers, we have hosted them for over three decades and we have great respect for them. But some black sheep find place in their ranks and we urge Afghan refugees to identify and hand them over to the law enforcers”; otherwise, the law will take its own course against them. He said the refugees will be enhancing their respect if they point out the wrong doers among them.

“It is a question of our survival. We are alive to the situation and will do everything to eradicate terrorism and bring the terrorists to book,” the CM maintained. He said the menace of terrorism is being dealt with sensibly, effectively and forcefully.

“If need arose we will not hesitate getting support of the Rangers and the Army”, he said adding, Army, Ranger, CTD or the police all belong to us and we do not discriminate between them for their utility to achieve the objective of ending terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab and the federal governments are closely coordinating to counter terrorism. Punjab is leaving no stone unturned in hunting down terrorists and their facilitators and eradicating their operations, the CM said, noting the achievement the CTD in wiping out terror organisations from the province.

Now it is difficult for the terrorists to find handlers in Punjab, he said while underscoring the need for pooling efforts of all provinces to achieve the common goal against the menace. “I urge the PM to call a conference of the all provinces in this regard.”

On the question of re-establishing military courts to try the terror cases, the chief minister forcefully supported their re-constitution citing the past performance wherein the courts helped counter terrorism and build confidence of the masses.

Shehbaz hugely commended the hard work, commitment, courage and promptness shown by the security operatives in hauling up the terrorists. The moral of the policemen and the security personnel is very high and their resolve to bring the evil doers to book is firm more than it was before the Mall terrorist action, he added.

The chief minister also eulogised the patriotism of the Shohada’s families and quoted from his personal interaction with them that how lofty their courage was.

“I heard from the mother of one martyred policeman that she would not shirk from presenting her other sons to dedicate their life to the country. A nation with such a high moral can never be defeated,” he said. He said the PM will soon announce a package to provide for families of the martyrs so that their problems could be addressed.

Alluding to the PTI chief Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that head of a political party criticised the police only to sell his political rhetoric to the public. Next day terrorists hit Khyber PK (where the PTI rules) and it was to him as shocking as the Mall incident, the chief minister said, adding terrorism is a national issue and no political point scoring should be done on it. He appealed to the politicians to deal with this issue by rising above petty politics.

