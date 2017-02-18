HAFIZABAD-Col Pervaiz Asghar Arif and Maj Tanveer of 352-Infantry Janbaz Force awarded commendation certificates to trained jawans of the force during a passing-out parade.

They said that 25-member Janbaz Force has completed the training by the Pakistan Army to enable them to prevent any unpleasant incident in the district. They paid rich tributes to those police, Rangers, Army personnel and civilians who were martyred in the recent bombing incidents. They said that they were heroes of the nation and their supreme sacrifices would not go in vain. They declared that the LEA would weed out all the terrorists to provide peaceful atmosphere in the country.

DC M Ali Randhawa said it is bounden duty of every citizen to remain united and keep a vigilant eye on the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Addressing the passing-out parade, he said that Janbaz Force always played an appreciable role to meet any eventuality and it was imperative for all of us to coordinate and assist Police, Pak Army, Janbaz Force and other law-enforcing agencies to weed out the enemies of the country. He strongly condemned recent suicide bombing incident across the country and declared that cowardly act of handful disruptive elements would not succeed in their evil designs. The whole nation was united like rock behind the LEA to crush them, he said.

Meanwhile, the district police have beefed up security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident in the district. Foolproof security arrangements were made outside all the mosques and Imambargahs.

Pall of gloom prevailed throughout the district due to tragic bombing incidents across the country in which scores of innocent devotees, army and police personnel were martyred in different incidents.

The Ulema of almost all the shades of opinion strongly condemned the recent suicide bombing incident across the country in which about 100 police, army personnel and civilians were martyred. They prayed to Almighty Allah for their rest in eternal peace. They also called upon the government to launch National Action Plan mercilessly to crush all extremists and terrorists to provide sense of security to the masses.

Municipal Corporation has been renovated and the road in front of it widened