ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties are set to give tough time to the government in the upcoming National Assembly (NA) session over the recent wave of terror attacks that has claimed over 100 lives in the last one week or so.

These opposition parties will separately submit adjournment motions in NA Secretariat to initiate a debate on the government’s failure to stem the tide of terrorist attacks.

Earlier, some opposition members had demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan over the unenthusiastic implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

“The opposition parties will soon submit adjournment motions in NA Secretariat, asking the government to inform the members about its future strategy to control the menace of terrorism,” said an opposition lawmaker. Over 100 people have lost their lives in a recent wave of terror attacks beginning from Lahore.