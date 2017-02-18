The Afghan government has summoned Pakistan's ambassador in protest of recent shelling in Afghanistan's eastern provinces.

Afghanistan's foreign ministry summoned Ambassador Abrar Hussain in Kabul, where Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai asked for an explanation but also gave his condolences regarding recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in the shelling from Pakistan, according to reports.

Karzai also said the Afghan government wants Pakistan to take strict action against terrorists that are hiding in Pakistan.

Karzai expressed concern over the closure of the Torkham and Chaman border crossings and asked for the reopening of the gates.