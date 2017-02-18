SADIQABAD-Social and political figures expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident here at Lunda Bazaar which left hundreds of shopkeepers jobless.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Shafique visited the site and sympathised with the shopkeepers, victim of the fire incident. He also assured them of financial assistance by the government to mitigate their miseries.

On the occasion, PML-N leader and District Council member Khalida Zia said the government has launched inquiry into the fire incident. She said that victims of the fire incident will be provided financial assistance to enable them re-establishing their business.

On the other hand, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demanded the government to provide Rs300,000 to each of affected shopkeepers. The PPP office-bearers urged the police to launch investigation into the incident and unveiled the mystery behind the incident occurs every year.

Similarly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also urged the government to take notice of the situation and provide financial assistance to the traders whose shops were burnt during the fire.

Social and trade unions also expressed displeasure over the incident, saying had the past fire incidents been investigated, the recent incident would not have occurred.