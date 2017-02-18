ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has advised TV channels to demonstrate responsibility while covering terror attacks.

“In the wake of recent bomb blasts, TV channels are directed to exercise a high standard of professionalism, responsibility and avoid airing gruesome visuals of carnage which are psychologically and mentally traumatic to the viewers,” the PEMRA said while taking cognisance of complaints lodged by a large number of public.

“At a time when the entire nation is rendering great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, this kind of ‘journalism’ is not only unethical and unprofessional, it also serves and indirectly promotes terrorists’ narrative and enhances the fear factor,” it said.

TV viewers have expressed their displeasure on the repetitive telecast of visuals of bodies, gruesome pictures of bomb blasts and victims, and have asked the authority to take action against channels showing such gory scenes.

The PEMRA said that forcing mic to injured victims, their family members, doctors and relief workers is highly unethical and painful to the families and general viewers and hampers relief operations.

“Nowhere in the civilised world, educated and well-to-do executives sitting in their newsrooms, would allow agonising images to beam directly into people’s living rooms where the entire family including children and senior citizens are watching television to get reliable and valid information, which is their right,” it said.

The PEMRA expects that the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA), its members and news directors of all channels would practically show some empathy and respect the families whose loved ones have been injured or killed in these attacks and follow the best professional practices.

The PEMRA is legally bound to take up viewers complaints and follow the legal course.

On the other hand, the PEMRA asked GEO TV to submit its reply on using the wrong language against two senior leaders, Fazal-ur-Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achazkzai by guests of programme “Jirge” on February 12.

The PEMRA has also received complaints against Zong 4G advertisement and it has referred the matter to the PBA with an advice to edit the advertisement before airing next time.