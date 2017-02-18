ISLAMABAD - On the call of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) against the recent wave of terrorism, people from all walks of life observed Friday as “condemnation day”.

Religious leaders and clerics in their Friday sermons said that those involved in the killing of innocent people have nothing to do with Islam.

The religious leaders termed the fresh string of terror attacks a conspiracy against the country. They also stressed the need for unity and coordinated struggle for the eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country. “The implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in its letter and spirit is a guarantee to root out the menace of terrorism from the country,” a PUC press release said while quoting the religious leaders.

The Ulema demanded of the government to ensure the implementation of the NAP for eliminating terrorists and extremists from the country. Time has come when Pakistan should call spade a spade and deal with India and Afghanistan, which are behind terrorist incidents in Pakistan, they said.

The religious leaders said that suicide blasts in ‘Sehwan Sharif’ and terrorist attacks in Lahore and Peshawar were tantamount to attacking on the sovereignty of Pakistan. PUC Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that terrorists and extremists were killers of humanity. “Terrorist elements targeted ’Sehwan Sharif’ to sow sectarian violence in the country but conspiracies of these extremist and terrorist elements would be foiled through unity,” he said.

“Pakistan should take world community and friends of Pakistan into confidence about conspiracies of India and Afghanistan against Pakistan as Indian and Afghan elements have been instrumental in patronizing terrorism in Pakistan, Ashrafi said. “Amidst this scenario, anti-Pakistan stance of Afghan leadership is incomprehensible and the Afghan leadership is toeing foreign dictation to create chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.” Pakistan’s security forces played a key role in eliminating terrorism through operation Zarb-e-Azb but terrorist elements have been operating now from safe havens in Afghanistan and the world community and the Afghan leadership should stop these terrorist outfits from using its soil, Ashrafi said.