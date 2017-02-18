MULTAN-Security across Multan region has been put on red alert as Regional Police Officer Sultan Azam Taimoori issued a security high alert to the regional police in view of recent attacks here on Friday.

The alert asked heads of district police in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran to keep their jawans alert and do not make any compromise on security. The directive asked the police officers concerned to increase patrolling and deploy cops in plainclothes at sensitive and important spots. The district heads were also asked to maintain record of the cops deployed at all sensitive spots. “Continue search operations without any break so that the terrorists and outlaws can be arrested,” he added. He said that responsibilities of police have increased manifolds in view of prevailing situation and e morale of jawans is very high. He directed the police heads to increase number of cops deployed at shrines and let the people enter after complete body search. He appealed to the masses to fully cooperate with police in this situation and keep their national identity cards with them while moving around.