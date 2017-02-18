KHANEWAL:- A girl lost her in an attempt to take a selfie with a passing train here at Faridabad area on Friday. According to the railways police, the girl was waiting for the Rawalpindi-bound train, coming from Karachi. She tried to take a selfie with the moving train but was knocked down by it. Resultantly, legs and arms of the girl were cut off and she was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan but she succumbed to her critical wounds. The police recovered cellphone of the girl and initiated further investigation.–INP