BADIN: The shrine of Sufi saint Syed Saman Shah Sarkar near Pangrio town was closed on Friday for ‘security reasons’ after the attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Due to security threat police had stopped the devotees from entering the shrine. The devotees had brought roosters with them to fulfil their vows and present the birds as offerings. According to the SHO of Pangrio police station, Aftab Ahmad Rind said he was directed by Badin SSP Abdul Qayyum Pitafi to seal the shrine amidst ‘security concerns.’