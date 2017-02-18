SIALKOT - Two married woman were raped at gunpoint separately in Daska tehsil with the incidents of violence against women on the rise in the region nowadays.

In Daska city’s congested Awami Road locality, Ahmed alias Mastu forcibly raped ‘N’ at gunpoint. In village Bharokey-Daska, Naeem raped another married woman at gunpoint in her house. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, police remained unable to find out clue about the abduction-cum-murder of village Ranjhai-Daska based young girl Mehwish, whose dead body was found from BRB Canal Daska near Bambaanwala after the eight days of her abduction. Some unknown accused brutal tortured her to death after kidnapping from village Ranjhai.

Abducted girl recovered

SADIQABAD - The police claimed to have recovered an abducted girl from Rajanpur Kalan here the other day.

According to the Sadiqabad Saddr Police, Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Mauzapur Lamma, told the police that his daughter Zaibun Nisa was working at fields when the accused - Abdul Qadeer, Shah Nawaz, Haq Nawaz and Nadeem - of Rajanpur Kalan abducted her.

The police raided the house of Abdul Qadeer and recovered the girl. The police also registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Girl abducted from house

KASUR (Staff Reporter): A girl was abducted from her house here the other day. According to the Changa Manga Police, Zafar Iqbal, father of the abducted girl and resident of Bhagoki, told the police that his daughter Humairan was alone at home when the accused - Jamil, Irfan, Shehzad, Bilal and Sajid barged into the house and abducted her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.