KASUR-The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) seized a huge quantity of unhygienic slanty and other snacks during a raid in Ali Ahmed Shah Colony here the other day.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed raided a warehouse in Ali Ahmed Shah Colony and recovered a huge quantity of spurious slanty and snacks. The B-Division Police arrested the warehouse owner Khalil Ahmed on complaint of the AC and registered a case against him.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by cousins over domestic issue here the other day.

According to the Sarai Mughal Police, Sher Muhammad, brother of the deceased and a resident of Parhana Chak 45, told the police that his cousins - Tariq alias Bhola, Rashid and Waris tortured him. They also opened fire on his brother Azeem when he attempted to stop them. Resultantly, he was killed on the spot. The police are investigating.