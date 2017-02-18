MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the nation needs to stay united in wake of terrorist attacks.

“The beasts involved in attack on shrine have committed a heinous crime against humanity and they should be crushed.”

Talking to the journalists here on Friday, the former PM said that the terrorist attacks are highly condemnable and all sections of society should exhibit complete solidarity to thwart the vicious designs of the terrorists. He said that the country could not make progress until peace is maintained in the society.

He was of the opinion that all political parties should be taken into confidence on the issue of extension in military courts. He added that the PPP and all other parties have given full mandate to the government for operation against terrorists. He claimed that when the PPP was in power, it was Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan who rejected the proposal of operation against Taliban. “But the government got forced to launch operation after Army Public School attack,” he pointed out. He said that the PPP accepted military courts despite reservations and supported the government for the sake of peace in the country.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s upcoming Multan visit, he said that the PPP chairman would review party’s reorganisation process and announce new district bodies with the consultation of the workers. He said that holding a public meeting at Qasim Bagh is the PPP’s right while providing security is government’s duty. “We’re waiting for district administration’s reply. Our second option to hold public meeting is against Qila Qasim Bagh,” he declared. He said that the people still looking towards to the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto would launch a pro-people drive from Multan.

He said that Multan is the town where movements originate from. He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto held a public meeting in Multan 20 years ago and now her son is going to hold a meeting, adding that he is hopeful that the workers would make it an historic event. He said that Bilawal led country’s 66.8 percent youth and poor people are looking towards him. He claimed that whenever PPP came to power the farmer prospered.