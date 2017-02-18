WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS - The United States and the United Nations have condemned the terrorist attack at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan which left many people dead, and voiced support for Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

“We stand with the people of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism and remain committed to the security of the South Asia region,” Acting State Department Spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.

“We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism,” he said, adding, that the US condemns the attack.

At least 76 people were killed and nearly 250 others injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded Sufi shrine on Thursday.

“We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and wish a full recovery for all of those injured. We also offer our support to the Government of Pakistan as it works to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice,” Toner said.

He said that the attack was only the latest in a series of deadly blasts that have taken place in the past week in Lahore, Balochistan and Peshawar.

Condemning the deadly attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Pakistan government to “swiftly” bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement said.

“The United Nations supports the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism in full respect of international and human rights norms,” it added.