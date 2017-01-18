BAHRAIN: Around 50 Pakistanis are imprisoned at deport center of Bahrain since almost one year. They belong to Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Kohat.

According to sources, the Pakistani workers had filed a petition in Bahrain’s court to get payment of their work. The Bahrain Court had given verdict in favour of workers but the authorities concerned moved against the verdict and got them detained at the deport center. Pakistani embassy in Bahrain has not yet contacted the workers.