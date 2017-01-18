Another 800 security officials are to be appointed for the purpose of providing security to Chinese nationals who are working on different projects including private companies in Pakistan.

1200 security officers are already working under Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rapid Response Force (RRF).

The recruitment will be started soon and the officials will be appointed in the security units that have been made for Chinese people in Sindh including Karachi, and Balochistan.

In this way, the strength of security officials in the mentioned units including retired army officers will become two thousand.

According to a high official of Sindh police, about 1500 to 1800 Chinese nationals live in Karachi, and the tally goes to 4500 at weekends as Chinese nationals from other cities also visit here.