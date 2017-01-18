ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has lauded the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a key player in reforming the social protection system in Pakistan.

Hussain said this on Tuesday at the launch of the BISP’s third impact evaluation report conducted by Oxford Policy Management (OPM) here.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the president urged expansion of the BISP to reach out to the poor who have not yet been reached, and take measures for self-dependence of those already benefitting from it.

After first and second round of impact evaluation, this is the third impact evaluation study of the BISP completed by OPM in 2016.

The launch ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, ambassadors, academia, civil society and the media.

President Hussain, who is also the BISP’s patron-in-chief, stated that the BISP had a key role in reforming social protection system in Pakistan. Being the flagship social safety net, BISP’s contributions for the socio-economic welfare of the most vulnerable are commendable. The president appreciated the BISP management for their endeavours for the uplift of the poorest of the poor.

BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon, speaking at the launch ceremony, stated that since the incumbent government took charge in 2013 the budgets for the BISP had increased from Rs40 billion to Rs115 billion, number of beneficiaries had increased from 1.7 million to 5.4 million and the quarterly stipend increased from Rs3,000 to Rs4,834.

The BISP is sharing its impact assessment reports for the last two years as we are accountable for the usage of funds to the public and the parliament.

Moreover, as the lead social safety net, the BISP has the responsibility to share data with the UN countries for successful transfer.

Sean Oleary, country representative OPM presented the key findings of the evaluation report.

The report states that the BISP has induced a net increase of Rs187 in per adult monthly consumption expenditure, whereas the per adult equivalent monthly food consumption increased has been increased by Rs69.

In terms of child nutrition, the report indicates a decrease in malnutrition among girls.

The report indicates a seven per cent drop in poverty when using the FEI poverty line and three per cent decline in poverty gap, according to CBN poverty line.

Proportion of beneficiary households who were multi-dimensional poor in 2013 categorised as severely MPI poor was 31 per cent, whereas in 2016 this has reduced to 23 per cent.

The report appreciates the good targeting mechanism of the BISP as 91 per cent of the BISP beneficiaries were either ultra poor, poor or vulnerable to being poor in 2016 as defined by PBS with low literacy rate of only nine per cent.

Waseela-e-Taleem Initiative under the BISP has a positive and significant impact on primary school enrolment.

School attendance deprivation on the MPI indicator has reduced from 56 per cent in 2013 to 49 per cent in 2016 due to the BISP.

Waseela-e-Taleem, a conditional cash transfer of Rs750 per quarter for a child enrolled in school with at least 70 per cent attendance has enrolled 1.3 million primary school children till date.

This has led to an increase in enrolment of children between ages of 5-12 by 10 per cent points higher than the international average.

As per the evaluation report, women empowerment indicators have highly improved because of the BISP.

The evaluation report indicates a positive impact of the BISP on status of women and their mobility as more women were allowed to travel freely to various localities alone.

Proportion of beneficiary women who can visit market alone has gone up from 25 per cent in 2011 to 37 per cent in 2016.

Due to collection of cash transfer this mobility has increased and is also having an effect on independence of women other than the beneficiaries.

The constitution of 55,000 beneficiary committees has contributed much towards women empowerment through BISP.

BISP brought 5.4 million women voters on electoral list by providing them with CNICs.

In 2011, just 40 per cent of women in beneficiary households reported that they were likely to vote whilst in 2016 this number has risen to 70 per cent showing massive change in implementation of democratic rights.

The report indicates that the BISP has resulted in a decrease in the deprivations against indicators of living standards in terms of quality of flooring and cooking fuel used in their households.

A positive impact has been recorded on asset retention and accumulation.

There has been an increase in proportion of beneficiary households that own small livestock.

This is significant because livestock is a productive investment and also valuable for those families with low financial access.

The BISP also had a positive and statistically significant effect on the proportion of households that own TV (14 per cent), bike (7 per cent), cooking stove (12 per cent), washing machine (13 per cent) and heater (four per cent).

The report indicates an overall reduction in dependence of beneficiary households on causal labour as main source of income, increased household investment in health and education.

Financial savings has increased over the period 2011-2016 from 9 per cent to 13 per cent.

Some 80 percent of the beneficiaries spend the fund on food. Child immunization deprivation on MPI indicator has reduced from 17 per cent in 2013 to 13 per cent in 2016 due to the BISP.

Drinking water deprivation on MPI indicator has reduced from 27 per cent in 2013 to 19 per cent in 2016.

Proportion of beneficiaries who paid a “fee” to collect last cash transfer was 40 per cent in 2013 and in 2016 it has been reduced to 22 per cent showing crackdown on beneficiary voluntarily created agent mafia.

Direct costs of travel to the collection point are relatively low amounting to 2 per cent of the total value of the cash transfer.

Average time nationwide taken to reach payment point was 48 minutes in 2013, which has now been reduced to 35 minutes in 2016.

Overall 96 per cent of the beneficiaries are very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their experience in how they collected the cash transfer.

Some 33 per cent beneficiaries collect the cash themselves, 32 per cent get it collected by household member and 35 per cent by some other individual.