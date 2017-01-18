The Frontier Corps (FC) on Wednesday seized a cache of arms and ammunition allegedly owned by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) during search operation in Balochistan’s Pishin district.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that FC personnel raided an alleged BLA hideout in Kahan area of Pishin district and recovered a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition.

The cache seized included seven anti-tank mines, 50 mortar rounds, 36 recoilless rifle rounds, 4000 anti-aircraft rounds and five grenades, said the statement.

Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. The turbulent province is home to an insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatists.

Al Qaeda-linked and sectarian militants also operate in the region. The province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.