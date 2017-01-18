ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of two episodes — an alleged torture of a nine-year-old housemaid and placing of stents in heart patients by some hospitals — in Lahore.

Allegedly, the minor housemaid was reportedly burned by her employer by putting her hand on fire until her flesh sizzled. As per the reports, the local police hushed up the matter and pressurised the family of minor to forgive her alleged tormentor.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the chief justice has sought a report from the Punjab Police Inspector General within three days.

The chief justice also took notice of swindling of heart patients by a hospital racket in Lahore and others hospitals of Punjab. Reportedly, the cardiac ward of Mayo Hospital Lahore and other government hospitals in Punjab were either putting stents in heart patients even when the same were not required and charging patients Rs1,80,000 for each stent that actually cost a nominal price of few thousand rupees.

There were even reports of not implanting stents in patients, while they were charged for stents on fake/bogus angioplasty etc.

The chief justice has sought a report on the issue from the FIA director general.