CHINIOT - An alleged dacoit was killed by the firing his accomplices during a shootout with the police in Mauza Haji Usman late the other night.

According to the Muhammad Wala Police SHO, a police team was on routine patrol in Haji Usman area when they spotted some gunmen looting cash from passersby later identified as Shahzeb, Muhammad Ali and Amir Altaf. As the dacoits saw the police vehicle, they resorted to intense firing on them. The police retaliated and a shootout ensued that lasted for 30 minutes. In the meanwhile, two of the dacoits managed to flee under the cover of darkness while their third accomplice was found dead. The police believed the deceased gunmen, identified as Munawar, of Lalian Town, was killed by the accomplices. A 44-bore rifle and 29 cartridges were recovered from the scene.