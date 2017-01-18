ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary parties leaders huddle Tuesday failed again to come up with a unified stand on military courts extension issue and the meeting was deferred till January 31.

The government is expected to reply to the queries of opposition parties on proscribed organisations, seminaries reform and implementation on National Action Plan in the meeting at the end of the month.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting, held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on the performance of the military courts since their establishment some two years ago.

He stressed the need of their continuity to achieve the desired results in the ongoing operation against the militants who were on the run due to the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the government.

The participants were not impressed by the briefing and they had raised a plethora of questions about the loopholes in the implementation of the National Action Plan, the failure of government on seminaries reforms, and the dichotomy and confusion in the government policy about proscribed organisations.

An insider in the meeting informed The Nation that the participants had also expressed their displeasure over the absence of Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan in the meeting as most of their queries and concerns related to his ministry.

Some of the participants of the meeting asked the government to call joint session of the parliament and arrange an in-camera briefing of the security agencies of the country on these issues.

The opposition parties’ leaders have expressed their serious concerns over the government’s policy on proscribed organisations, serious flaws in the implementation of the National Action Plan and sought reply from the government on these points.

Some participants have expressed their dissatisfaction over the seminaries reforms and demanded of the government to address the concerns of the stakeholders on the matter.

Talking to media after the meeting, Leader of Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah said that the issue of military courts extension was not concerning the government or opposition but it was a very serious matter and pertained to the state of Pakistan, so they needed to tackle the issue very carefully.

The PTI Vice-Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Shireen Mazari said that today’s briefing had raised further questions about the NAP, seminaries reforms and extension of military courts and they had sought from government to come up with a reply on these issues in the next meeting.

The PTI leader said that the opposition parties had demanded of the government to call an in-camera session of the parliament in which representatives from security institutes should brief the parliamentarians.

National Assembly speaker in a brief chat after the meeting said that all the stakeholders had participated in the meeting with an open mind.

He said the government would come up with more details in the next meeting.

The speaker was optimistic that the issue would be resolved in good faith.

The military courts were established through a constitutional amendment following the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar.