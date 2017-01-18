KAMALIA-Former PPP leaders namely Khalid Kharal and Haider Kharal have announced to join the party again.

Earlier, they met with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. A formal announcement of this will be made on the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Kamalia later this month. In this context, they have initiated contacts with former PPP leaders, workers and party members. Those had left the PPP over some issues are also being called upon for reconciliation. A meeting of old PPP workers and leaders was called at the Kharal House. However, the PPP flag has not yet been hoisted at Kharal House.