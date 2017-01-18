ISLAMABAD - A DNA test report has confirmed the identity of the parents of 10-year-old girl maid, who was tortured allegedly by her employers, a source said on Tuesday.

According to the report, Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi — the couple from whom Tayaba was recovered —has been determined the minor girl’s parents.

The DNA report was finalised by the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) Islamabad and has been handed over to the police, the source said.

The victim girl had also recognised her parents during her second medical examination held on January 9 after the psychiatrist and child specialist had asked her to identify her parents, who are said to be residents of a village nearby Janranwala in Faisalabad.

After the girl went missing, around five couples approached the Supreme Court claiming to be her parents.

The apex court had ordered to hold the DNA test of all the claimants to determine the girl’s parentage.

Three of the claimants, however, later backed away from the claim.

The girl, who is currently in Islamabad Sweet Home, is being presented before the court on Wednesday (today) in the case.

Earlier, the medical report had mentioned multiple contact burns and scars on her body but was declared psychologically fit.

Most of the couples had reached the SC to clear their doubt as their daughters have either gone missing or have been kidnapped.

The DNA parents of Azam and Nusrat were taken by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to confirm the parenthood of the girl.