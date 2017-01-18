GUJRANWALA- A lady doctor started hue and cry against the principal of Medical College Gujranwala during a ceremony on Tuesday.

A function was arranged by the Health Department on the completion of seven years of the college. Meanwhile, Dr Uzma started hue and cry against the college administration and alleged that Principal Dr Aftab Mohsin has failed to serve impartially. Shea alleged that he always preferred his own interest in different matters. Dr Uzma and her companions also shouted slogans against the hospital administration. Meanwhile, the hospital administration put off all the lights to avoid media coverage.