SIALKOT-The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has chalked out a plan to computerise the land record of residential and commercial areas of Gujranwala Division.

Under the plan, 107,000 properties will be computerised till June 30, 2017 in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

E&T Divisional Director Suhail Arshad said that the E&T Department said that the record of the 107,000 residential and commercial properties was being made online after the proper scanning.

He said that the record has already been made online in Sialkot and Gujranwala districts in the first phase of the programme. He said that now the computerised tax notices would be issued to the owners instead of issuing the manual notices.

Week-long course

begins at GCWU

A week-long Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course titled English for Academic Purposes began at Govt College Women University (GCWU) in active collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi has stressed promotion of research work in the universities. She said that the direly needed step would also be helpful in capacity building of the teachers despite motivating them towards the research work.

VC also highly hailed the pivotal role of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in promotion of research development activities and the teachers’ professional capacity building in the universities.

New DSJ assumes charge

The newly appointed District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Qayyum Khan assumed the charge of his office here. Addressing a meeting of judges, DSJ Abdul Qayyum Khan urged the district judiciary to utilise all the energies for dispensing justice and promoting good working relationship between the bar and the bench.

STAFF GETS BIKES; District Council Narowal distributed motorcycles to Education Department’s monitoring & evaluation assistants during a special ceremony held at Narowal. Chairman On Ahmed Iqbal hoped that these motorcycles would be helpful in improving the performance of the government teachers and schools in Narowal.