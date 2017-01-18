TANK: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) constable was gunned down by his fellowman over unknown reasons in FC Line on Wednesday.

According to police, FC constable Awais Khan, son of Mosum Khan of Platoon FC-519 was shot dead by his fellowman Rizwan Khan, son of Azam Shah during the duty hours late Tuesday-Wednesday night.

The accused managed to flee from the scene after committing the murder.

Police started investigation to arrest the murderer after an FIR was lodged by Hawaldar Said Badshah Kundi of platoon 519, in City Police Station.