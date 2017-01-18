About 30 rooms were brunt to ashes as fire erupted in Government College WANA here today.

Political Agent said that that the fire erupted in the wee hours of Wednesday and was extinguished after seven hours since its outbreak.

He said the motive behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately. Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

No casualties were reported from the site of the incident. The authorities concerned suggest that the fire may have been caused due to short-circuiting.