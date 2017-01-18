NANKANA-A girl who was kidnapped some 20 years ago from Buchki area when she was 12-year-old returned to her home the other day.

According to details, Rehana, now 32, was abducted in July 1997 by influential persons of the area named Ashraf and Amjad with the connivance of their accomplices. They molested her for several days during captivity and then sold to a gang for prostitution who took her to Multan and then interior Sindh. Rehana managed to escape from their captivity on Monday and reached her home in Buchki. Rehana’s father Inayat and mother Sharifan Bibi had died while she was away.

The heirs of Rehana informed that the FIR of her abduction was registered at the Bara Ghar Police Station but the culprits were not arrested. They have appealed to the Punjab chief minister and the police high-ups to take stern action against the culprits and provide protection to the family.