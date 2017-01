ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that National Assembly is being turned into a hub of lies.

He criticized the government saying that they have lost their case in the public. AML Chief further said that Qatari Prince has humiliated Pakistanis in Panama leaks.

Meanwhile, leader of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that all those whose name has been appeared in Panama should be held accountable.