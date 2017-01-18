SIALKOT -Punjab Steering Committee for Sports Chairman Hanif Abbasi said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a deadline of six months for the upgradation of all the stadiums and playgrounds across the Punjab under the supervision of Programme Management Unit (PMU).

He stated this while talking to the newsmen during his visit to Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium Sialkot. He ordered the early renovation of the stadium and pledged to provide the relevant machinery permanently for the cleanliness of the stadium.

He announced early establishment of a football ground at Sialkot. Later, Abbasi also visited the Talaab Sheikh Maula Bukhash ground and directed the officials concerned to ensure early renovation of the ground.

WORKER RAPED: A factory worker allegedly raped his female colleague after making repeated promises to marry her in village Motra, Daska tehsil.

Sonia Bibi, a divorced woman, told the police that the accused Rehman had been working with her in a local factory and made promises to marry her. She said that about a month ago, he took her to his house in village Motra, Daska tehsil and raped her. She said resultantly she has become pregnant. Now, the accused was reluctant to marry her, she added.

Police arrested the accused Rehman and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him.