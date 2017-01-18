Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said Pakistan Army is fully prepared and capable to respond to all types of internal and external threats.

They also discussed security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and matters related to internal and regional security, said the military’s media wing statement.

Haider also thanked General Bajwa for the army's contributions towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the fields of education, health and communication infrastructure.