MULTAN-Canada is set to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all sectors, High Commissioner Mr Perry John Calderwood declared yesterday.

Addressing members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday, he claimed he was highly impressed with the civilisation, trade and agriculture of people of South Punjab. “My visit aims at learning about the culture, people, agro-based industry and business sector of the region,” he added.

The Canadian HC opined that Pakistan and Canada have a very broad relationship as both countries have been cooperating with each other in a range of areas since past many decades. He said that education is of the third area in which Canada is active. “Around 4,000 Pakistani students were currently studying in Canada which is one of the fastest growing groups. I hear very positive things from Canadian universities who say that Pakistani students are some of the excellent students and they really enrich our universities,” he described, adding that 300,000 Pakistanis live in Canada as of today who can be very helpful in building economic and other ties between Canada and Pakistan. “I look forward to leveraging and working with the Pakistani community in Canada for strengthening these relationships,” he reiterated.

The HC said there is a tremendous potential to enhance trade between Pakistan and Canada as both the countries have significant trade volume and longstanding economic relationship.”Pakistan and Canada can enhance their trade and investment cooperation in different sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, oil & gas, mining and infrastructure etc; particularly here in Multan and also in Punjab Province. Canada is strong in all these sectors so I believe potential is there”, Perry Calderwood pointed out. “The Challenge, of course, for me and also for Pakistani High Commissioner in Canada is to translate this potential into concrete activity.”

MCCI President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Senior VP president Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, Progressive farmer Mumtaz Ahmed Manais, Prof Dr Shaukat Malik, Finance Director of BZU university, Ms Angela Mary of UNO/UNICEF, former chamber president Mian Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf and MCCI executive Committee members were present at the meeting. The Canadian HC said that this is his first visit to Multan, which is the historical place and known for its delicious mango and silver fibre in Pakistan. Highlighting key areas in which Canada is extending to Pakistan, he pointed out that Canada is supporting to eradicate polio from Pakistan, which was being done globally in those countries where polio was still present. “We are very encouraged that great progress has been made in case of Pakistan and we are fairly optimistic that polio will be eradicated by the end of this year”, he added.

The HC informed that they are also active in the area of women economic empowerment which was one of the priorities of the development programs for Pakistan.

Perry Calderwood expressed keenness to make all-out efforts towards encouraging the Canadian businessmen and investors to come to this part of the world.

Earlier in his welcoming address MCCI President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi stated that Pakistan and Canada share longstanding economic and political relations by working together in various fields. The mutual relations between two countries have gradually shifted from Canada providing development aid to engaging in bilateral trade with Pakistan. He informed that during 2015-16, total trade volume between Pakistan and Canada stood at $684 million, of which Pakistan’s exported goods worth $231 million whereas its imports stood at around $453 million. Mumtaz Manais, a progressive farmer complained that substandard canola seed was being supplied by Canadian company and its quality must be improved.”There is a huge potential to enhance trade between Pakistan and Canada. In this regard, Pakistan Railways may seek bids from Canadian Pacific Railway for procurement of locomotives and the textile sector of Pakistan must also look for opportunities in Canadian market of baby clothing as Canada has cut import tariffs on baby clothes made from wool, cotton and synthetic fibres”, he added.

Roomi underscored that the MCCI wants to promote business, mutual understanding and friendly relations between the business communities of Pakistan and Canada.