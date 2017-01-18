SADIQABAD-In fact Imran Khan has won Panama case in the public court by unveiling rulers’ corruption as a true opposition leader.

“People, after witnessing unprecedented embezzlement and money-laundering, do not want these rulers come to power again.” PTI city president Ch Akram and secretary Nasrullah Khan stated while addressing a worker gathering in Ward 7 here the other day.

They said that the rulers have nothing to do with public welfare as they have left the people at the mercy of the prevailing miserable circumstances. They vehemently criticised the rulers’ indifference to the public problems, saying they are punishing the people on the ‘charge’ of electing them.

They said that the people have grown matured as they have learnt that the rulers always befool them on false promises. They pointed out that Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for Pakistanis, claiming that the people will honour the PTI with their trust in the next general elections.

PTI city vice president Muhammad Waseem, finance secretary Rana Amjad, secretary information Faheem Sarwar and labour wing president Mubarak Ali were also present on the occasion.