TOBA TEK SINGH/ OKARA - Three persons died in different incidents occurred separately here the other day.
A man died and two others injured in a road accident near Pirmahal on Tuesday. The Arrouti Police said deceased Saddam Hussain and injured Sarwar of Abdul Hakim (Khanewal) were on going on a bike on Faisalabad-Multan Road when the bike collided with another bike, being ridden by Rizwan Ahmad. As all the three persons fell on road, a trailer ran over them. As a result Saddam Hussain died on the spot while the two others were shifted to Multan Nishtar Hospital in critical condition.
In Okara, a biker was crushed to death by an oil-tanker at GT Road. Hafiz Bilal of village 65/GD was returning his village on a bike. Near Okara Cant at GT Road, he was knocked down by an oil-tanker, killing him on the spot. In Faisalabad, a labourer died and another got injured in landslide here on Tuesday. Rescue sources said that labourers were engaged in preparing bases for construction of a commercial building in Hajiabad locality. In the meanwhile, a big land mass fell over them, leaving two labourers trapped under the debris.
The rescue pulled out dead body of one labour while the other was shifted to hospital.
