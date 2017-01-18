KHYBER AGENCY - General Secretary of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl for Federally Administered Tribal Areas Mufti Ijaz Shinwari Sunday said his party supported reforms in the tribal areas but would not accept merging the tribal belt in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Mufti Ijaz expressed these views at a news conference in Landi Kotal Press Club. JUI-F information secretary for Khyber Agency Qari Jihad Shah and ameer JUI-F Landi Kotal Qari Mujahid Ahmad were also present at the press conference.
The Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on the occasion demanded abolition of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), but said no one would be allowed to merge Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) without approval of the tribal people. The idea of merging Fata into KP is a conspiracy being hatched against the tribesmen and with the efforts of JUI-F the conspirators would face a crushing blow, Mufti Ijaz said.
Mufti Ijaz said the proposed recommendations to merge tribal region with KP was the opinions of a few tribesmen that could suffer masses in all aspects in the tribal belt. He criticised Fata Siyasi Ittehad for its anti-tribal policy and stressed upon them to join hands with JUI-F to safeguard interests of the tribesmen. He thanked people of Fata for their participation in tribal conference held recently by JUI-F and said they would initiate public rallies and show of power on January 3rd and January 15 in Bajaur and Khyber agencies.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Jan-2017 here.