KHYBER AGENCY - General Secretary of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl for Federally Administered Tribal Areas Mufti Ijaz Shinwari Sunday said his party supported reforms in the tribal areas but would not accept merging the tribal belt in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Mufti Ijaz expressed these views at a news conference in Landi Kotal Press Club. JUI-F information secretary for Khyber Agency Qari Jihad Shah and ameer JUI-F Landi Kotal Qari Mujahid Ahmad were also present at the press conference.

The Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on the occasion demanded abolition of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), but said no one would be allowed to merge Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) without approval of the tribal people. The idea of merging Fata into KP is a conspiracy being hatched against the tribesmen and with the efforts of JUI-F the conspirators would face a crushing blow, Mufti Ijaz said.

Mufti Ijaz said the proposed recommendations to merge tribal region with KP was the opinions of a few tribesmen that could suffer masses in all aspects in the tribal belt. He criticised Fata Siyasi Ittehad for its anti-tribal policy and stressed upon them to join hands with JUI-F to safeguard interests of the tribesmen. He thanked people of Fata for their participation in tribal conference held recently by JUI-F and said they would initiate public rallies and show of power on January 3rd and January 15 in Bajaur and Khyber agencies.