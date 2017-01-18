ISLAMABAD - Taking exception to the World Bank on Pakistan’s plea for establishment of Court of Arbitration under Indus Water Treaty (IWT), the Senate on Tuesday called upon the Bank to fulfil its obligations.

The upper house was also told that India’s Kishenganga project will have adverse impact on Neelum Jhelum hydropower project (NJHP) of Pakistan.

The Committee of the Whole of the Senate which met with Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani called upon the World Bank to fulfil its obligations as no party under the IWT can ‘pause’ performance of the obligations.

The Committee adopted a unanimous resolution which said that the position taken by the World Bank would only prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed.

“Whereas the World Bank brokered the water accord between Pakistan and India; whereas under the treaty no party can ‘pause’ performance of the obligations under the treaty and the position taken by the World Bank would only prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed,” the resolution read.

Earlier, the minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif briefed the Committee of the Whole about latest developments about establishment of Court of Arbitration through the World Bank.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan in a letter has conveyed to the World Bank that it wants establishment of a Court of Arbitration to have its grievances addressed against India in line with the IWT.

“Whereas the World Bank has asked Pakistan for a ‘pause’ till January 2017”, the minister added.

The minister said that India instead of agreeing to Pakistan’s plea for establishment of Court of Arbitration wants appointment of neutral expert to help resolve water dispute with Pakistan.

The World Bank had brokered Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India in 1960 to resolve water disputes between the two countries.

The minister criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent statement that not a drop of water would be allowed to Pakistan from the eastern rivers.

The minister said that Indian Prime Minister had made that statement to gain political mileage in the recent elections in the Indian Punjab and added that under the IWT, Pakistan is not entitled to water share from the eastern rivers.

The minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was befooling his own public while making a statement about the eastern rivers. The three eastern rivers i.e Ravi, Sutlej and Biyass are already being used by India.

The minister made it clear that Pakistan wants IWT intact and is following its terms and conditions in letter and spirit.

The minister also reiterated that Pakistan will never quit IWT nor can be done unilaterally by India.

Briefing the committee on the construction of Kishenganga and Rattle hydroelectric projects of India, the minister said that India is at the moment using 0.8 MAF water from Kishenganga, which in terms of quantity is nominal.

The minister was of the view that Pakistan still had advantage over India after it contested the design and flushing of water with regard to Kishenganga hydroelectric power station.

While Rattle project is yet to be decided and for that Pakistan wants establishment of Court of Arbitration through the World Bank.

The minister said this would make no substantial difference if India stops water and emphasised the need to put our own house in order and avoid wastage of water as 73 per cent of the water is being used while rest flows into the sea.

The minister went on to say that Kishenganga project will have hardly ten percent adverse impact on Neelum Jhelum hydropower project (NJHP) of Pakistan, and that shortfall would be compensated from Kohala power project, he added.

Khawaja Asif further informed that committee that Pakistan and India has so far held 102 meetings and 118 site visits of the technical experts since signing of the IWT.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also apprised the committee on IWT and said Pakistan wants IWT intact to resolve the water disputes with India.

Senators Mohsin Leghari, Taj Haider, Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Keneth William, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sussi Palijo, Saud Majeed and Karim Khawaja also took active part in the discussion and asked various pertinent questions with regard to IWT and its significance in the country.

Most of the members wanted the government to take up the issue of water from eastern rivers with India under the UN convention on Environment and the right of ‘Lower Riparian’.