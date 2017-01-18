KASUR- The police claimed to have arrested an accused on charges of attempting to set ablaze a minor girl here the other day.

According to police, two and a half years old Nabiha, daughter of Abid Ali, resident of Tahir Colony Pattoki, was playing outside his home when the accused - Kashif, a neighbour, attempted to set Nabiha ablaze by spraying petrol on her. Resultantly, Nabiha sustained critical burns and was shifted to Children Hospital Lahore where her condition is stated to be stable. The accused, on the other hand, went into hiding to avoid arrest. On information, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formed four special teams which traced and arrest the accused. The police, citing initial investigation report, revealed that the accused is mentally retarded. Further investigation is underway.