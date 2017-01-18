QUETTA - The Balochistan Disaster Management Authority DG yesterday said 50,000 packets of foods would be dropped through a helicopter today in five villages of Mastung that stood cut off from the main city after a heavy snowfall.

Food shortage arose after a heavy snowfall in Mastung, disconnecting Dasht, Umar Door, Asplanji, Kambela and other villages from the main city. Supply of food and other essential items will be made possible through a helicopter to five villages of Mastung on Wednesday (today) morning, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) DG said. He added the supply of relief items would be made today (Wednesday) morning through helicopters as the operation could not be carried out on Tuesday due to the cloudy weather.

The authority had asked the Interior Ministry and the Balochistan government to provide a helicopter. However, the relief goods would be dropped today in the affected areas of Mastung. The PDMA DG noted the Dasht assistant commissioner would also distribute food items among the stranded people of five villages. Later, 50,000 packets would be dropped from a helicopter, adding one packet had been prepared for six people while each packet contains food for three days, said the PDMA DG.