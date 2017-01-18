ISLAMABAD - The upcoming National Assembly session scheduled for 26 January may witness a heated discussion on the scarcity and non-availability of gas for domestic as well as industrial sectors.

The shortage has worsened after the cold gripped several parts of the country due to the recent rain and the snowfall with ever-increasing domestic demand for the gas.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted a call-attention notice at the National Assembly Secretariat seeking a reply from the government on the matter.

“The non-availability of gas for long hours in this extremely chilling weather is making the life of people miserable so the government needs to explain the reason in the house,” according to the call-attention notice.

“We (PPP MNAs) want the Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources to brief the house in the upcoming NA session about the prolonged load-shedding of gas in various parts of the country, causing grave concerns among the public,” said the notice.

The PPP lawmakers further mentioned that it has even become difficult to cook meals at homes even once in a day. “People are getting sick especially children and older ones as they do not find enough gas to maintain the bearable temperature at their places. Industries are shutting down their operations due to sparse availability of gas,” it added.

The call-attention notice has been submitted by PPP MNAs Shazia Mari, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Shahida Rehmani, Beelum Hasnain, Shazia Sobia and Makhdoom Mustafa Mehmood.

The current gas shortfall reportedly surged to 400MMCFD forcing the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) to divert about 275 MMCFD, out of over 400 MMCFD liquefied natural gas meant for industrial, power and CNG sectors, to it to the domestic sector

The SNGPL is supplying around 1400MMCFD to the domestic sector against a demand of around 1900MMCFD for over five million consumers in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. It was also reported that the current gas shortfall stands is around at 2 billion cubic feet per day. The shortfall is also expected to continue for a couple of months.