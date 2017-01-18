KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter senior vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the N-League has nothing to present before the court; this is why Nawaz Sharif wants to hide behind the immunity, adding the application filed by the lawyer of prime minister to seek impunity shows that Mian Nawaz and N-League want to flee from the Panama Leaks case.

Addressing a crowded press conference at the Insaf House, Haleem Adil said that Nawaz Sharif has gathered a crowd of his lackeys, who are tasked for the character assassination of the PTI and their Chairman Imran Khan outside the Supreme Court on daily basis. He said there are glaring contradictions in the statements of Nawaz Sharif and his children.

He said that the whole Sharif family is busy in misguiding the nation. He said 20 Crore people of Pakistan know that these are not only corrupt people but are also killers as their hands are reddened with the blood of 14 innocent people killed in Model Town.

On this occasion, PTI central deputy secretary general Imran Ismail, PTI Karachi region senior vice president MPA Khuram Sher Zaman, Dawa Khan Sabir and others were also present.

Haleem Adil further said that the whole nation knows that the Sharif family has looted and plundered the money of Pakistani people and we announce a social boycott of such corrupt elements of the PML-N. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has turned Pakistan into a personal fiefdom in the name of democracy. He said the PTI would not allow Mian Nawaz and his courtiers to flee from the corruption case. We will continue to chase them till their logical end.

Imran Ismail said, on the occasion, that the N-League gathers its jokers every day in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said the courtiers of the N-League just to save their jobs have crossed all limits of flattery.

He said if Khuwaja Rafique wants to contest a match of mudslinging we are ready to accept this challenge and debate with them on open public forum so that the nation knows that Nawaz Sharif and his courtiers have caused the losses of billions of rupees to this nation. He said that presently, the PTI is the only political party that is bravely pursuing the Panama Leaks case and we would continue this till the case reaches to its logical end.

He advised the Sindh government to stop playing political tricks on the matter of powers to the rangers. He said that law and order situation in Karachi goes worsened whenever the special powers of the rangers are ended. He demanded of the Sindh government to give special powers to the rangers in whole Sindh province.

MPA Khuram Sher Zaman said, on the occasion, that all thieves and dacoits of this nation would face a strict accountability. He said this time the courtiers of Nawaz Sharif would not be able to save him. He said these are the same turncoats who had jumped on the bandwagon of General Musharraf in past.

He said for the Pakistani nation there is no ray of hope saving Chairman Imran Khan. He said we promise with the nation that we will take a sigh of relief after sending all looters and plunderers of the nation behind the bats.