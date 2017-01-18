ISLAMABAD - Press Information Department (PID) Principal Information Officer (PIO) Rao Tehsin Khan has said that government will soon announce new advertising policy for media.

He said 40 percent quota will be for print, 50 percent for electronic and 10 percent quota will be give to digital media.

He stated this here on Tuesday in All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) advertising roundtable conference. He said new policy will be announced within two to three months. Moreover, he said that since 2011 rate of government advertisements not increased and added that government would take positive step regarding advertisement rates in few days. He said that PID was introducing automation system to check the circulation of newspapers.

He said presently print media was considering reliable form of news due to change in technology and it also put great impact on advertisements. However, while addressing the participants, President APNS Sarmad Ali said that the purpose of this conference was to discuss the issue relating to advertisement among the stockholders including APNS, PID and advertising agencies.

Director General External Publicity Wing Shafqat Jalil said that currently size of public advertisement was around Rs64 billion. He said in future government advertisements would shrink.

Inam Akbar, Chief Executive Midas Advertisement Agency said that currently social media was increasing its landscape and it was around 22 to 23 percent, which would further increase up to 46 percent in 2020. He demanded rating system for newspapers.

APNS senior representatives Rameeza Majid Nizami, Senior Vice President Umer Mujib Shami, Secretary General SM Munir Jilani, Joint Secretary and others took part in consultation.