HAFIZABAD-Minister of State for Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said that no polio case was reported last year in the Punjab.

She said that it showed that concerted efforts were made by anti-polio teams supported by law enforcing agencies, Ulema and members of the civil society.

She reiterated that the Health Department would make Pakistan polio free shortly. She called upon the parents to ensure immunisation of every kid to save them from the menace. She said that during 2016, only 20 cases of polio were detected, eight each in Sindh and KPK, two in FATA and two in Balochistan while no case was reported in the Punjab. Moreover, only two law and order incidents were reported in the whole country during the entire anti-polio campaign during 2016.

She urged parents, members of civil society and media to create awareness among the parents about the menace and ensure administration of anti-polio vaccine to the kids who have missed the repeated anti-polio vaccine drives.

Meanwhile, three-day anti-polio campaign was launched in the district and according to the District Health Authority Dr Hamed Rafique, more than two lakh kids under 5-year of age would be administered anti-polio drops by 400 mobile teams which would also reach the huts of even gypsies.

Meanwhile, the state minister called upon the media to perform their duties impartially and publish and air the facts based on truthfulness for the mitigation of grievances of the masses and social welfare.

She also administered oath to newly elected office-bearers of Press Club/Union of Journalists Hafizabad. She said that like other departments there has been marked improvement in the media. The print and electronic media were performing their duties with more responsibility and maturity as a result of which the performance of government departments has further improved, she said.

Being the eyes and ears of the society it was duty of the media to pinpoint the drawbacks and mal-functioning of different departments and government and administration would wholeheartedly welcome positive journalism to resolve the problems of the masses, she said. The present government was determined for economic development and social uplift in the country and the government would answer the forces of darkness, chaos and frustration with the light of development in the country.

She congratulated the newly-elected chairman of Press Club Haji Shafqat Hussain Tarar and other office-bearers. She hoped that they would continue to play their professional duties honestly and with commitments not only to resolve the problems of media but also to cooperate with the administration for the development and uplift of the district. She assured that she would strive to resolve the problems of the local media and explore the possibility to establish housing colony for them.

The following were administered oath Chairman Haji Shafqat Hussain Tarar, Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Jabbar Raza Ansari, Vice Chairman Ch Javed Asad, General Secretary Malik Humayun Shahzad, Joint Secretary Mazhar Abbas, Finance Secretary Sheikh Arshad Shafique, Information Secretary Mehmood Bismil and Office Secretary Syed Ghulam Abbas Sherazi.