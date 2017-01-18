ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Safdar, on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that she had never been dependent on her father since her marriage in December 1992.

Shahid Hamid, her counsel in the Panama case, filed some additional documents in the apex court on her behalf under Order XXXIII, Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980, praying for placing on record the documents and related statements.

Maryam prayed the apex court to take appropriate action against the petitioner, Imran Khan, Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for falsely maligning her.

She contended that the total income from both non-agricultural and agricultural sources during the year 2012 was Rs2.31 million.

She submitted that her aggregate income was further supplemented by the salary and allowances of her husband Captain (r) Safdar that he drawn since 2008 as a member of the National Assembly, details of which were contained in the CMA of 187/2017 and her spouse had been paying tax since he joined the government service in 1986, adding he was in government service till exile to Jeddah.

The self-evident and malafide purpose of the false and frivolous allegation that she was dependent on her father was to try and disqualify him for not declaring her assets in his nomination form. The additional documents also contained details pertaining to wealth statement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during the year 2010, wealth statement of Mst Sahamim Akhtar during the year 2010 as well as bank statements including Standard Chartered and HBL.

Maryam Nawaz further submitted that she was residing in one of the five houses at Raiwind Estate since her marriage and, except for the period of exile in Jeddah from 2000 to 2007, she had continued to live there with her husband and three children. She said the occupants of other houses were Ms Shamim Akhtar, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the family of the late Abbas, adding that Sharif family members bear all the expenditures collectively.