Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj has asked the Afghan leadership to review their “fragmented” approach to peace talks with the Taliban on ending the resilient insurgency.

“A lack of political consensus and prevailing ambiguity in Afghanistan about whether to treat Taliban insurgents as terrorists or stakeholders in national politics has blocked internationally-backed efforts to start peace talks between warring Afghan sides,” Sartaj told VoA in an interview.

“Their approach to talks with the Taliban is very, very fragmented. We want the (Afghan) government of national unity to succeed, to establish its writ, we want them to send a clear signal to the Taliban and other groups that the whole world wants them (insurgents) to talk (to Kabul) and solve the problem because nobody wants fighting in Afghanistan to continue.”

The adviser, while asking Kabul to stop blaming Islamabad for the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to prevent the use of its soil against Afghanistan.

“I think they will come under greater pressure and so, if serious negotiations begin in 2017 that will be our best hope for peace in Afghanistan,” said Sartaj.

“The Taliban may not be able to capture (the) bulk of Afghanistan or the capital or any other (major urban) place but they can carry on insurgency for a very long time and the people of Afghanistan do need peace as early as possible.”