Richard Verma, outgoing US envoy to New Delhi said US had sent a tough message to Pakistan to dismantle safe havens of terrorists.

He said this while talking to media men in a ceremony. He hoped that Trump administration would remove the hindrances on the way to India to become member of nuclear club.

Earlier China had said that entry into (Nuclear Supplier Group) NSG club can not be a farewell gift to the countries which are not signatories to NPT.

Richard Verma said may be China has some reservations. But he is sure US would succeed therein. Pakistan has also filed application to seek membership of NSG.