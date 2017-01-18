ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed faith in the United Nations and multilateralism as the best mechanisms for collectively addressing the challenges faced by the international community.

This was said in a foreign office statement issued about the second round of Pakistan-Turkey consultations on the UN-related matters held here on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Turkish delegation was led by Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, director-general, Directorate General for Multilateral Political Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan side was led by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, director-general UN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including the UN Security Council reform, human rights and humanitarian issues, refugees, cooperation in the context of the ECOSOC, Sustainable Development Goals, political and peace and security issues, counter-terrorism, combating Islamophobia and religious discrimination, and candidatures in international organisations,” said the statement.

It added: “both sides welcomed that the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and similarity of views, guided by the political leadership, was manifest in common understanding, mutual support, and close collaboration on a host of issues at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.”

They reiterated the common desire and commitment to further strengthen this cooperation in the years ahead.

The visiting delegation also called on Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

The secretary noted that the consultations would deepen relations and help identify new avenues of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Pakistan-Turkey consultations on the UN- related matters are part of the wider relationship between the two countries.

The first round of these consultations was held at Ankara in September 2015.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Kyrgyz Republic, Islamabad, in memory of the victims of the Turkish cargo plane that had recently crashed in Kyrgyzstan.

The accident had resulted in the loss of 37 precious lives of Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals. The foreign secretary conveyed, on behalf of the leadership and people of Pakistan, heartfelt condolences to the government and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the bereaved families.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kyrgyz people in this hour of grief.