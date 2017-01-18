ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee for National Accountability Laws Tuesday agreed to review all the prevalent anti-corruption laws in the country, including the one introduced by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government.

After the in-camera meeting of the committee the chairman Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid informed the media that all the participants agreed on the point that the existing accountability laws needed thorough review and spruce up.

A member of the committee on condition of anonymity informed The Nation that there was also a proposal that the civil and military people should be brought in the ambit of the same accountability laws.

Right now the accountability apparatus for the military people would be different from those of anti-corruption laws for the civilians and even in the inaugural meeting of the committee the point of bringing the military and judiciary under the same accountability mechanism was raised by some members of the committee.

In the meeting, the proposals from different political parties for the prevalent accountability laws were presented and it was decided that the process of examining of the existing laws would be initiated from the next meeting scheduled on Jan. 24.

Talking to media after the meeting PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the prevalent NAB laws had failed to check the growing corruption in the country and stressed the need for bringing structural changes in the system to make the powerful accountable for the wrong deeds.

He said that without the political will and backing of all the stakeholders the target of introducing an all encompassing and effective accountability law would remain a dream.

Chief of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that besides introducing reforms in the accountability laws special focus should be made on its implementation to get the desired results.